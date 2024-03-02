trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726647
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Is BMC calling the 'incompetence' of engineers as an engineering marvel?

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Today let us tell you about BMC's engineering marble. Whose record has been prepared by BMC in 14 months. Mumbai's Gokhale Bridge was opened for traffic on 27 February. In the year 2018, a part of this bridge had collapsed. After which this bridge was completely demolished and rebuilt. The height of Gokhale Bridge is 6 feet higher than the Barfwala flyover to which Gokhale Bridge was to be connected. There is so much gap between the two that BMC does not understand how to connect the two parts.

All Videos

DNA: Israeli soldiers accused of genocide of Gaza people
Play Icon05:39
DNA: Israeli soldiers accused of genocide of Gaza people
DNA: How did CAA become a boon for Hindu refugees?
Play Icon12:21
DNA: How did CAA become a boon for Hindu refugees?
ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
Play Icon00:55
ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
Play Icon23:57
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
Play Icon01:00
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan

Trending Videos

DNA: Israeli soldiers accused of genocide of Gaza people
play icon5:39
DNA: Israeli soldiers accused of genocide of Gaza people
DNA: How did CAA become a boon for Hindu refugees?
play icon12:21
DNA: How did CAA become a boon for Hindu refugees?
ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
play icon0:55
ZEE BREAKING: Big victory for ZEEL in Delhi court
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
play icon23:57
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strike on Mamata over Sandeshkhali
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan
play icon1:0
PM Modi met CM Mamata at Bengal Raj Bhavan