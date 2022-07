Is Oil pulling good for dental hygiene? Know here | Zee English News

Oil Pulling can be safely used as an adjunct to maintaining good oral hygiene. It prevents dental caries, fixes mobile teeth, and helps in achieving optimum oral hygiene.

