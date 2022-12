videoDetails

Is Pakistan losing control of Balochistan? Watch, militants launch fresh attacks on Pak forces

| Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

Balochistan is on fire after two more terror strikes in the restive Pak province. Six policemen were injured in two separate grenade attacks on police installations. The fresh attacks took place barely few hours after five Pak soldiers were killed in an IED attack.