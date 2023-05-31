NewsVideos
Is Rahul Gandhi's agenda of repeatedly insulting PM Modi while traveling abroad?

May 31, 2023
The BJP has accused former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who visited San Francisco, USA, of insulting the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi said that if you are seeing things like anger and hatred, then believe the truth, you are sitting in a BJP meeting. Targeting PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that some people here think that PM Modi can talk to God, and he can explain to God too.

