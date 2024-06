videoDetails

Is there only politics on water in Delhi?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:36 AM IST

DNA: Lakhs of people in Delhi are yearning for every drop of water and political allegations and counter-allegations are being levelled. Politics is continuing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the water crisis in the capital. The BJP has attacked Water Minister Atishi, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue of water.