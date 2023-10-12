trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674504
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'ISIS flags found in Kibbutz Sufa', claims Israeli Army

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Updates: Today is the sixth day of the Palestine-Israel war and this war is not going to stop yet. Israel is continuously bombing Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli Army has made a big claim and said that the ISIS flag was found from Kibbutz Sufa, the place of Hamas attack.
Follow Us

All Videos

What Is Inside Israel's Safe Rooms, Which Safeguard Citizens From Hamas Airstrikes?
play icon1:52
What Is Inside Israel's Safe Rooms, Which Safeguard Citizens From Hamas Airstrikes?
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' in Israel
play icon3:53
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' in Israel
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
play icon3:43
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland
play icon5:39
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
play icon6:6
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting

Trending Videos

What Is Inside Israel's Safe Rooms, Which Safeguard Citizens From Hamas Airstrikes?
play icon1:52
What Is Inside Israel's Safe Rooms, Which Safeguard Citizens From Hamas Airstrikes?
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' in Israel
play icon3:53
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' in Israel
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
play icon3:43
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland
play icon5:39
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
play icon6:6
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
israel hamas war breaking,israel palestine war updates,israel plaestine conflict live updates,israel palestine war day 6 live,Israel Hamas War Update,israel palestine live,Hindi News,israel palestine conflict,israel vs palestine,israel palestine war,israel gaza airstrikes,israel airstrikes gaza,israel launches air strikes in gaza,israel and palestine,gaza launch rockets on israel,israel palestine state of war,israel gaza conflict,Operation Ajay,Modi,Zee News,