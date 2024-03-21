Advertisement
ISIS India head Haris Farooqi Arrested

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
On the input of NIA, Assam STF arrested ISIS's India head Haris Farooqui along with his associate. Both the terrorists had come to India after crossing the Bangladesh border. The duo were arrested around 4.15 am on Wednesday after crossing the international border in Dharamshala area of ​​Dhubri.

