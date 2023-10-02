trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669977
ISIS terrorists arrested by Delhi Police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Delhi Police has achieved great success. Delhi Police has arrested NIA's most wanted terrorist Mohammad Shahnawaz. Along with this, Shafi Uzzama has also been caught in the action of Delhi Police Special Cell.
