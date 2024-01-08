trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707318
ISIS terrorists makes huge revelation after arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Police in Delhi has foiled a major conspiracy of ISIS terrorists. The captured terrorists made a big revelation that their plan was to carry out simultaneous blasts in several cities of Gujarat.

