Israel Air Force Fires On Target Destroys Headquarters For Top Hamas Naval Unit In Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Israeli Air Force has wreaked havoc in Gaza as the conflict escalated after Hamas’ surprise attack. In retaliation, Israel Air Force bombarded various hideouts of the terrorist organisation Hamas. Israel Air Force showed its strength and destroyed several operational headquarters of the Hamas.
