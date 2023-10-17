trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676574
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Army's big statement amid Israel-Hamas war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Israel War Latest Update: Israel carried out so many airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that it has now become a ruin. Netanyahu has also said that he will destroy Hamas. A big statement has come from the Israeli Army that the war will continue until the objective is achieved. Will protect the motherland till death. We will win again, we are confident.
Follow Us

All Videos

Terrible destruction in Gaza, shocking report of UN
play icon4:20
Terrible destruction in Gaza, shocking report of UN
Same-sex Marriage Verdict: Supreme Court Refuses To Recognise Same-sex Marriage
play icon1:41
Same-sex Marriage Verdict: Supreme Court Refuses To Recognise Same-sex Marriage
'HearSight' A Groundbreaking AI Aid For The Visually Impaired, Soon To Be Released
play icon1:50
'HearSight' A Groundbreaking AI Aid For The Visually Impaired, Soon To Be Released
Sensational claim in UNRWA report, 'Deaths due to lack of water in Gaza'
play icon5:17
 Sensational claim in UNRWA report, 'Deaths due to lack of water in Gaza'
Iran Warns America amid Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon1:31
Iran Warns America amid Israel Hamas Conflict

Trending Videos

Terrible destruction in Gaza, shocking report of UN
play icon4:20
Terrible destruction in Gaza, shocking report of UN
Same-sex Marriage Verdict: Supreme Court Refuses To Recognise Same-sex Marriage
play icon1:41
Same-sex Marriage Verdict: Supreme Court Refuses To Recognise Same-sex Marriage
'HearSight' A Groundbreaking AI Aid For The Visually Impaired, Soon To Be Released
play icon1:50
'HearSight' A Groundbreaking AI Aid For The Visually Impaired, Soon To Be Released
Sensational claim in UNRWA report, 'Deaths due to lack of water in Gaza'
play icon5:17
Sensational claim in UNRWA report, 'Deaths due to lack of water in Gaza'
Iran Warns America amid Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon1:31
Iran Warns America amid Israel Hamas Conflict
iran on israel gaza conflict,israel war latest update,america on israel palestine war,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine war,israel vs palestine,Israel Hamas War News Today,israel palestine conflict,israel vs palestine war live,israel vs hamas war,israel latest news,Hezbollah,hamas israel war,israel vs hamas today,Israel military,israel palestine tensions,israel palestine news,israel gaza war,Biden,israel army in gaza patti,rocket attacks on gaza,gaza patti,