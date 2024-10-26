videoDetails

Israel concludes ‘precise strikes’ on military targets in Tehran, says IDF

| Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

Israel has attacked Iran... Israel has bombed Iran's military bases... This information has been given by the Israeli army spokesperson himself... According to Iranian media, the sound of 5 explosions has been heard in the capital Tehran... People have been seen running towards gas stations in Tehran as well as Karaj... The news is that Iran's fighter jets have taken off from their bases.. In such a situation, there is a fear that Iran can also retaliate... The Israeli army says that their air security is on high alert... Israel has informed US President Biden about the attack..