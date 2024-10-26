Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2812091https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/israel-concludes-precise-strikes-on-military-targets-in-tehran-says-idf-2812091.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel concludes ‘precise strikes’ on military targets in Tehran, says IDF

|Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Israel has attacked Iran... Israel has bombed Iran's military bases... This information has been given by the Israeli army spokesperson himself... According to Iranian media, the sound of 5 explosions has been heard in the capital Tehran... People have been seen running towards gas stations in Tehran as well as Karaj... The news is that Iran's fighter jets have taken off from their bases.. In such a situation, there is a fear that Iran can also retaliate... The Israeli army says that their air security is on high alert... Israel has informed US President Biden about the attack..

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Gulmarg Terror Attack - PAFF Claims Responsibility
Play Icon44:59
Baat Pate Ki: Gulmarg Terror Attack - PAFF Claims Responsibility
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
Play Icon04:40
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
Play Icon02:11
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA: BRICS Diplomacy - China’s Retreat from Ladakh
Play Icon04:48
DNA: BRICS Diplomacy - China’s Retreat from Ladakh
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
Play Icon02:33
DNA: List of fake medicines released!

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Gulmarg Terror Attack - PAFF Claims Responsibility
play icon44:59
Baat Pate Ki: Gulmarg Terror Attack - PAFF Claims Responsibility
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
play icon4:40
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
play icon2:11
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA: BRICS Diplomacy - China’s Retreat from Ladakh
play icon4:48
DNA: BRICS Diplomacy - China’s Retreat from Ladakh
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
play icon2:33
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK