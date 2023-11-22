trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691246
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 4 day ceasefire...again war?

Nov 22, 2023
The Israeli cabinet has taken a major decision on Wednesday morning. The Cabinet has approved an agreement to ensure the release of 50 hostages. In exchange for the release of the hostages, Israel will stop its bombing of Gaza for the next few days. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also said that this deal is very important and the war will not end until the release of the hostages is ensured.
