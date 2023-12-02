trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694490
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas fighting resumes after ceasefire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
After a few days of peace, a fierce war has started between Hamas and Israel. The IDF is carrying out all-out bombing of Gaza. Not just Gaza, Israel is responding to every enemy with double force. This aggressive stance of Israel after the deception of Hamas in the ceasefire is very terrible.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pakistan Cricket Team Place for fixer in PCB selection committee
Play Icon29:19
Pakistan Cricket Team Place for fixer in PCB selection committee
Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
Play Icon46:46
Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
Play Icon6:32
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Play Icon7:38
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Play Icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results

Trending Videos

Pakistan Cricket Team Place for fixer in PCB selection committee
play icon29:19
Pakistan Cricket Team Place for fixer in PCB selection committee
Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
play icon46:46
Assembly Election Result 2023: Who is breathless whose claim is valid?
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
play icon6:32
'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
play icon7:38
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
play icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Israel Hamas War,israel attacks on gaza,israel hamas ceasefire,Zee News,