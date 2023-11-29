trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693530
Israel-Hamas Truce: 12 Hostages Freed in Exchange of 30 Palestinian Prisoners | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Palestinian militant group Hamas on Tuesday freed 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails under the terms of the two-day truce extension deal.
