Israel Hamas War: 18000 Indians will be airlifted, Operation Ajay in Israel

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Latest Update: Amidst the Israel-Palestine war, there are many Indians who are stranded in Israel. Seeing such arrangement of Indian citizens, the Government of India has taken a big step, registration has started to bring Indians under Operation Ajay, 18000 Indians are stranded in Israel. Know in detail in this report what is Operation Ajay.
