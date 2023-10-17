trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676594
Israel-Hamas War: Air Force Takes Down Hamas Headquarters And Terrorist Financing Bank

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
In a major setback for Hamas terror group, the Israel Air Force destroyed the militants’ headquarters in Gaza. IDF also destroyed a bank used to fund the Hamas terrorist group as a part of high-scale retaliation.
