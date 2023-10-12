trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674281
Israel Hamas War: Big attack! Siren suddenly sounded in Israel

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: In view of the fear of rocket attack, sirens are suddenly ringing in Israel, the sound of sirens is being heard in Netanya, Central Israel, it is believed that Hamas, perturbed by the attacks, may carry out rocket attack. before this The Israeli Air Force has launched a major attack on the hideout of Hamas commander Abu Shamla, and the video of this attack has also surfaced.
Another video of Israel's attack over Gaza surfaces
Another video of Israel's attack over Gaza surfaces
Former US President Donald Trump makes huge statement on Hamas Attack
Former US President Donald Trump makes huge statement on Hamas Attack
Antony Blinken to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tomorrow
Antony Blinken to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tomorrow
PM Modi met local artists in Uttarakhand
PM Modi met local artists in Uttarakhand
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on Hamas commander's hideout
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on Hamas commander's hideout

