Israel Hamas War: Hamas challenges Israel to present evidence

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Latest Update: Hamas has challenged Israel to present evidence, Hamas said that we do not kill civilians, we have not killed any civilian, we have not beheaded any child. Earlier news came that the Israeli Army has made a huge claim amid the war with Hamas. Israel says, 'ISIS flag found at the site of Hamas attack'.
