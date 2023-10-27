trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680783
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas war: Israel's Army operation 'Uri' in Gaza!

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Israel Tanks in Gaza: Israel is dealing with the terrorists responsible for the attack on October 7 in Israel like India's Operation 'Uri'! To eliminate Hamas, Israeli fighter planes are flying out at night and turning Hamas bases into their graveyards. Earlier the news came that the Israeli army has carried out a double strike in Gaza-Lebanon. While Israeli tanks and army entered Gaza and conducted a ground operation, 50 terrorists were killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
play icon4:24
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon0:46
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon3:9
"You misunderstood…" The White House Explain After Joe Biden Appeared To Link IMEC To The Israel-Hamas Conflict
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue
play icon1:25
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty: When Yogi honored Punendu Tiwari, who was sentenced to death
play icon3:59
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty: When Yogi honored Punendu Tiwari, who was sentenced to death

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
play icon4:24
Israel Hamas war update: 7000 Palestinians died in the war
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon0:46
World Using Made In India Phones Is Matter Of Pride: PM Modi At Inauguration Of Mobile Congress
play icon3:9
"You misunderstood…" The White House Explain After Joe Biden Appeared To Link IMEC To The Israel-Hamas Conflict
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue
play icon1:25
Yogi on Kashmir Breaking: Yogi said – Pok-Kashmir is not an issue
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty: When Yogi honored Punendu Tiwari, who was sentenced to death
play icon3:59
Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty: When Yogi honored Punendu Tiwari, who was sentenced to death
Israel Hamas War Update,israel tanks in gaza patti,Israel Hamas War,India's Operation Uri,Uri attack,Israel operation like india's uri operation,Riyad Mansoor,Riyad Mansoor on Israel Hamas war,war crime allegations,Child and womens killed in War,7000 Palestinians,committing war crimes,gaza patti,Israel Tanks enter in to gaza,Israeli tanks and army entered Gaza,50 terrorists were killed,sraeli attacks in Lebanon,israel tanks attack in gaza,airstrike in lebnan,Palestine,Zee News,Breaking News,21st day of Israel-Hamas war,Israeli army entered Gaza,Israeli Army,Israeli army killed terrorist,