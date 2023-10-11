trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673670
Israel Hamas War News Today: 'Reminded of the genocide against yahudi'

Oct 11, 2023
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel continues to attack Hamas. A massive explosion has been reported in Rimal city of Gaza Strip. Israel has targeted the hideouts of terrorists. US President Joe Biden has made a big statement on Israel, Biden said that this is not a war but a genocide by Hamas, what Hamas did reminded us of the atrocities against the yahudi .
