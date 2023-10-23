trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678832
Israel-Hamas War: PM Netanyahu holds security assessment with War Cabinet members in Tel Aviv

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
As the Israel-Hamas war entered day 16, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 23 held a security assessment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with the War Cabinet members and senior security establishment officials.
