Israel Hamas War update: As soon as the order comes, shells will start raining from tanks on Gaza Patti.

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has created a big problem for the citizens. Israel's warning to the people of Gaza to vacate the area within 24 hours has also been fulfilled. Now as soon as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's order comes, tanks will enter Gaza.
Fans spoke on the Great War - Today there will be surgical strike on Pakistan
play icon3:46
Fans spoke on the Great War - Today there will be surgical strike on Pakistan
Israel Hamas War Update: The allegation of attack with White phosphorus bomb was false
play icon3:44
Israel Hamas War Update: The allegation of attack with White phosphorus bomb was false
Israel Hamas War Update: 1900 Palestinian civilians have died in this war
play icon1:27
Israel Hamas War Update: 1900 Palestinian civilians have died in this war
Israel Hamas War Update: 11 Ukrainians killed in Gaza Patti
play icon0:42
Israel Hamas War Update: 11 Ukrainians killed in Gaza Patti
Bombs will rain from fighter planes...Hamas will be defeated
play icon0:47
Bombs will rain from fighter planes...Hamas will be defeated

