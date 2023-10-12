trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674287
Israel Hamas War Update: Due to this American revelation, there will be 'WAR' between Iran and Israel

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: American media has made a big revelation amid the Israel-Hamas war. Big information on the Hamas attack has been published in the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, according to which Iran was already aware of Hamas's plan. This American revelation has increased the fear of war between Iran and Israel.
