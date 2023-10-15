trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675698
Israel Hamas War update: Ground report from the city where Hamas rockets are firiing from the sky

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Updates: Today is the 9th day of war between Israel and Hamas. Correspondent Vishal reached Ashkelon where Hamas is continuously launching rocket attacks. The city has become a desert due to fear of attacks. Earlier the news came that there is a major attack on the Israeli army from Lebanon. Hezbollah has attacked the Israeli army with mortar-missile. So far 2329 people have died in Gaza.
