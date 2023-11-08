trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685566
Israel Hamas War update: IDF airstrikes at various places in 24 hours

Nov 08, 2023
Israel Hamas Breaking: Ground and air attacks by the Israeli army are continuing in the Gaza Strip.. In the last 25 hours, the IDF has carried out airstrikes at various places in Gaza.. Israel carried out several attacks outside Gaza's largest hospital. Israel has bombed Hamas and Lebanon.. Israel has destroyed many Hamas bases. It is being told that many missiles were fired late night.
