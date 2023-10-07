trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672253
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel counter-attacks on Hamas

Oct 07, 2023
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has been attacked with rockets from Gaza Strip. 5 thousand rockets have been fired simultaneously. The person behind this attack is none other than the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas. The Israeli Air Force has started rapid air strikes on Hamas targets, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu is monitoring the attack from the war room.
