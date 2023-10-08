videoDetails

Israel Hamas War Update: Israel killed 400 terrorists

| Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has claimed to have killed 400 Hamas terrorists, many terrorists have also been caught. It has been 24 hours since the war started, fierce fighting is going on from both the sides. Israeli fighter planes entered the Ghazi strip and wreaked havoc. At the same time, Israel has fired shells from drones on the positions of Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah. The positions of Hezbollah terrorists have been targeted through drones. before this Israeli fighter planes entered the Ghazi strip and wreaked havoc.. A video of the Israeli Air Force attack in Gaza has surfaced, in which missiles are seen falling from fighter jets on the terrorists running away from the vehicle.. More than 232 people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory attacks, more than 1700 have been injured. Let us tell you that on Saturday, Hamas terrorists had launched a terrorist attack on Israel, Hamas had fired 500 rockets at Israel.