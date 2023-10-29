trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681708
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli Army killed 55 Hamas terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Updates: It has been 23 days since the Israel and Hamas war. Meanwhile, Israel intensified ground attacks along with rocket attacks. Bombing on Hamas positions and Syrian territory, Israel releases photo of killed terrorists
