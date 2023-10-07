trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672179
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli PM's first statement on war

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has been attacked with rockets from Gaza Strip. 5 thousand rockets have been fired simultaneously. The person behind this attack is none other than the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas. The Israeli Air Force has started rapid air strikes on Hamas targets, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu is monitoring the attack from the war room. PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that we are at war.
