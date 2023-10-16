trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675963
Israel Hamas War Update: No space left in Gaza morgues

|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
The counter-attack between Israel and Hamas continues. Due to this many people have died in Gaza. Let us tell you that there is a shortage of mortuaries in Gaza and there is no vacant space in the cemeteries either. Due to this, dead bodies are being kept in ice cream trucks.
