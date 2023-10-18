trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676771
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War update: Protests in many countries against hospital attack

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Israel Hamas War: Very bad news is coming from Gaza, 300 people have died due to a bomb falling in the city hospital from here, Hamas claims that Israel has dropped this bomb in which 500 people have died. Now the attack on the hospital in Gaza is leading to protests in many countries, in Turkey protesters clashed with the police.
Follow Us

All Videos

Violent clashes in Jordan before Joe Biden's visit
play icon0:54
Violent clashes in Jordan before Joe Biden's visit
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 18th October' 2023
play icon12:12
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 18th October' 2023
Israel Hamas War update: 300 people died due to bomb falling in city hospital
play icon5:25
Israel Hamas War update: 300 people died due to bomb falling in city hospital
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
play icon10:26
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
Israel Hamas War: Gaza turning into ruins?
play icon5:59
Israel Hamas War: Gaza turning into ruins?

Trending Videos

Violent clashes in Jordan before Joe Biden's visit
play icon0:54
Violent clashes in Jordan before Joe Biden's visit
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 18th October' 2023
play icon12:12
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 18th October' 2023
Israel Hamas War update: 300 people died due to bomb falling in city hospital
play icon5:25
Israel Hamas War update: 300 people died due to bomb falling in city hospital
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
play icon10:26
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
Israel Hamas War: Gaza turning into ruins?
play icon5:59
Israel Hamas War: Gaza turning into ruins?
Israel news,Israel,Israel war,war,palestine israel,Palestine,Israel Hamas,Hamas,Israel Gaza,Gaza,map israel,war in israel,palestine and israel,hamas israel war,israel today,Israel conflict,Israel Iran,israel war news,israel palestine conflict,Hamas,Israel,Palestine,Gaza Strip,West Bank,Benjamin Netanyahu,Gaza Strip,Israel strikes,Israel Palestine,israel palestine border,israel palestine war,gaza video,israel news hindi,Israel Hamas War Update,