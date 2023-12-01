trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693956
Israel–Hamas war update: World war begins after Hamas rocket attack

|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Israel–Hamas war update: The war between Israel and Hamas has started again.. Let us tell you that this morning Hamas suddenly started rocket attack on Israel. Now Israel has started preparations to attack Hamas. Israel had said that there is no complete ceasefire...it is only a ceasefire to free the hostages. before this Ceasefire was going on for the last several days for exchange of prisoners and hostages.
