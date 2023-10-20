trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677809
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Hamas shocked by commander's death, video of new attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Hamas Rocket Attack Israel Video: Big news related to Israel-Hamas war has come out. Hamas has again launched a rocket attack on Israel. Israel has been attacked in Ashdod and Ashkelon and these rockets have been fired from Gaza. Hamas terrorists are not desisting from their activities and are firing rockets. America and Britain have made their stand clear and said that they are standing with Israel in this war.
