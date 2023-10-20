trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677889
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Russia's big statement after America's announcement of help

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Russia on USA: Big news related to Israel-Hamas war has come out. US President Joe Biden has announced financial assistance to Israel, Biden said that we cannot leave our allies alone in the midst of war. Now the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry has come, Russia said that America is responsible for the war, America's policy is destructive.
