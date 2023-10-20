trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677808
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War Updates: Terrorists Arrested from refugee camps

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Gaza Patti Terrorist Arrested: Big news related to Israel-Hamas war has come out. Israeli Army has claimed that it has arrested 20 terrorists from Noor Al refugee camps, while 12 terrorists have been arrested. Before this news came that Hamas has again launched a rocket attack on Israel. Israel has been attacked in Ashdod and Ashkelon and these rockets have been fired from Gaza.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel-Hamas War Updates: Hamas shocked by commander's death, video of new attack
play icon10:5
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Hamas shocked by commander's death, video of new attack
Israel-Hamas War: Big Terrorist attack on America
play icon4:8
Israel-Hamas War: Big Terrorist attack on America
PM Modi on Rajasthan Election: PM attacks Gehlot in Ghaziabad rally
play icon1:9
PM Modi on Rajasthan Election: PM attacks Gehlot in Ghaziabad rally
Haryana Government Announced Monetary Award Of 81 Crores For Asian Games Medalists
play icon3:7
Haryana Government Announced Monetary Award Of 81 Crores For Asian Games Medalists
Delhi to get Premium Bus Service soon
play icon1:56
Delhi to get Premium Bus Service soon

Trending Videos

Israel-Hamas War Updates: Hamas shocked by commander's death, video of new attack
play icon10:5
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Hamas shocked by commander's death, video of new attack
Israel-Hamas War: Big Terrorist attack on America
play icon4:8
Israel-Hamas War: Big Terrorist attack on America
PM Modi on Rajasthan Election: PM attacks Gehlot in Ghaziabad rally
play icon1:9
PM Modi on Rajasthan Election: PM attacks Gehlot in Ghaziabad rally
Haryana Government Announced Monetary Award Of 81 Crores For Asian Games Medalists
play icon3:7
Haryana Government Announced Monetary Award Of 81 Crores For Asian Games Medalists
Delhi to get Premium Bus Service soon
play icon1:56
Delhi to get Premium Bus Service soon
Israel-Hamas War,Israel-Hamas War Updates,Terrorist,israel palestine conflict,Gaza Patti Terrorist Arrested,rocket attacks on israel,israel hamas war updates,rocket attacks on israel video,hamas rocket attacks israel,terrorist attack on america,gaza under attack,biden on gaza hospital attack,modi on israel palestine war,modi talks to palestine prez,joe biden israel visit,rocket attacks on gaza,israel iran war,why iran and israel fight,muslim countries on israel,israel attacks gaza,israel gaza conflict,