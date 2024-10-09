videoDetails

Israel Killed Hezbollah New Chief

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Israel strikes on Hezbollah hideouts. 50 terrorists killed in Israeli attack. 6 Hezbollah commanders also killed in the attack. Israel's fury on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon... IDF's fierce attack in Beirut... Hezbollah's new chief Saifuddin killed... PM Netanyahu confirms... 50 Hezbollah terrorists also killed... Israeli army's two-pronged attack continues in Lebanon... IDF's ground operation intensifies along with air strikes... Raid on Hezbollah terrorist hideouts... Tunnel found along with many missiles.