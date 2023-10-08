trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672556
Israel launches attack on Hamas' Intelligence Chief's

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Big news is coming on Operation Sword launched by Israel against Hamas. Israel has launched a major attack on Hamas. The house of Hamas Intelligence Chief has been bombed
