Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
Israel's major attack on southern Lebanon. The Israeli army has again launched a deadly attack on Lebanon in the last few hours. Dozens of Israeli fighter planes have destroyed more than 100 Hezbollah bases. People are frightened by the sound of Israeli planes thundering in the sky of Lebanon and exploding bombs and missiles. This latest attack was carried out just a few hours ago. The IDF says that in the last few hours Israeli warplanes have carried out a major attack on about 110 targets in southern Lebanon, including Hezbollah's rocket launchers.

