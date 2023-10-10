trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673248
Israel Palestine Conflict: Hamas spokesperson Big Threat to Israeli Families

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: A fierce war continues between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson has issued a provocative statement. Hamas spokesperson said that if we are attacked... then we will kill the Israeli families in our captivity one by one.
