Israel Palestine War: Big claim of Israeli Air Force

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Israel Palestine War: Big news is coming between Israel and Hamas.. Israeli Air Force has made a big claim, the Air Force said that the bases from where the rockets were being launched have been selectively destroyed. Earlier news came that the Iranian Foreign Minister had met the Hezbollah Chief. It is believed that this meeting took place in Beirut. The Israel-Hamas war was discussed between them.
