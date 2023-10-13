trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674849
Israel Palestine War: Hezbollah Chief meets Iranian Foreign Minister

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
srael Palestine War: Big news is coming between Israel and Hamas...Iranian Foreign Minister has met Hezbollah Chief...It is believed that this meeting took place in Beirut...The Israel-Hamas war was discussed between both of them. Earlier news came that Israel has advanced its tanks towards Gaza. In this connection, the Israeli army is sending tanks towards Gaza Strip. Today it is believed that Israel will end the 7-day war with Hamas.
