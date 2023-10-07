trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672369
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Ambassador Guarantees Hamas Will Face "Severe Retaliation"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Following the deadly attack, red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, located around 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, as well as, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south.
Follow Us

All Videos

Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
play icon2:2
Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
play icon4:55
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
play icon13:56
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
Important meeting of Congress on Madhya Pradesh elections
play icon1:12
Important meeting of Congress on Madhya Pradesh elections
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games
play icon1:45
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games

Trending Videos

Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
play icon2:2
Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
play icon4:55
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
play icon13:56
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
Important meeting of Congress on Madhya Pradesh elections
play icon1:12
Important meeting of Congress on Madhya Pradesh elections
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games
play icon1:45
Men's cricket team won gold in Asian Games