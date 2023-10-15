trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675609
Israel Palestine War update: Another Hamas commander killed

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Gaza and Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Today is the 8th day of war between Israel and Hamas. Another Hamas commander has been killed, the name of the killed Hamas commander is Bilal Al Kedra. Earlier news came that after Israel's warning to vacate Gaza, migration of people from Gaza has started.
