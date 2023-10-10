trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673610
Israel Palestine War Update: Israel bolsters troops at border with Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Israel Palestine War Update: The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has shaken the entire world. There is continuous bombing between Israel and Hamas. More than 900 Israeli citizens have died in the war against Hamas. So, 38 foreign citizens have also been killed in this war. 687 people of Palestine have died. Israeli army has claimed Israel's occupation of Gaza border.
