Israel Palestine War update: Israel's swift strike on Hamas

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Gaza and Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Today is the 8th day of war between Israel and Hamas. Israel's bombardment continues on the Gaza Strip. The entire sky of Gaza is echoing with the attacks of the Israeli Air Force. Meanwhile, America has sent its second most deadly warship.
Breaking News: Fourth flight of 'Operation Ajay' reaches Delhi from Israel
play icon1:17
Breaking News: Fourth flight of 'Operation Ajay' reaches Delhi from Israel
Top News Today: 100 big news today
play icon10:54
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Benjamin Netanyahu Meet Israeli Army: Netanyahu has asked are you Prepared
play icon4:34
Benjamin Netanyahu Meet Israeli Army: Netanyahu has asked are you Prepared
Shardiya Navratri 2023: Navratri celebrated across the Country
play icon3:8
Shardiya Navratri 2023: Navratri celebrated across the Country
Is Israel going to do something big? Netanyahu said the army should be ready
play icon2:50
Is Israel going to do something big? Netanyahu said the army should be ready

