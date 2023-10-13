trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674680
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Yahya Sinwar, the second most popular leader of Hamas, has been killed. This claim has been made by the Palestinian media. Both these terrorists live in Doha, the capital of Qatar along with some of their other supporters.
Israel issues new ULTIMATUM to Hamas!
Israel issues new ULTIMATUM to Hamas!
"Never Alone" US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Assures Israel That It Will Never Be Left Alone
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has marched on the Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has attacked Hamas terrorists
Israel Palestine War Update: Israeli army has attacked Hamas terrorists

