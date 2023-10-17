trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676331
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Israel Palestine War: Today is the 10th day of Israel-Hamas war, Israeli army is continuously attacking Hamas positions. Arab countries are protesting around the world condemning Israel's attacks. Those Arab countries, which are talking about raising their voice for the rights of the citizens of Palestine. Why do they not want to give shelter to Palestine refugees in their country?
