Israel released 'hitlist' of Hamas terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 03:54 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Updates: Israel Hamas war started on 7 October. Today is the 14th day of the war. Netanyahu has become angry and is ready to eliminate Hamas. Israel has also released the hitlist of Hamas terrorists. The Israeli army continues to bomb Hamas positions. Expressing grief over the Al Ahli Hospital attack in Gaza, PM Modi has spoken to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on phone.
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
Who is the 'victim' in Israel-Hamas war?
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Mohammad Atiq's shocking statement on Palestine!
'PM Modi stands with Palestine', says Mohammad Atiq
'PM Modi stands with Palestine', says Mohammad Atiq
Biden gives direct warning to Hamas
Biden gives direct warning to Hamas

