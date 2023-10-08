trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672419
Israel runs Bulldozer on Hamas' Locations

Oct 08, 2023
Israel Attack On Gaza: A fierce war has broken out between Israel and Hamas. Israeli soldiers carried out air strikes in Gaza overnight. Israel also carried out bulldozer action on Hamas positions.
